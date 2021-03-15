Utah rapid antigen test sites announced

UTAH, March 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced free rapid antigen testing sites for this week.

All sites are now able to offer testing to children 3 and older.

TestUtah sites:

Carbon County:

Walmart, 255 S Hwy 55, Price (drive-through), Monday, 3/15 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, 3/16 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Grand County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 25 W Main Street, Castle Dale (drive-through), Wednesday, 3/17 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 3/18 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S Kane Creek, Moab (drive-through), Friday, 3/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 3/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S Redwood Rd., West Jordan (drive-through), Friday, 3/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 3/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City (drive-through), Tuesday, 3/16, Wednesday, 3/17, Thursday, 3/18, Friday, 3/19, and Saturday, 3/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Mapleton City Hall, 125 W 400 N, Mapleton (drive-through testing in the west parking lot), Friday, 3/19 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 3/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Highland City Hall, 5400 Civic Center Drive, Highland (east parking lot), Wednesday, 3/17 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 3/18 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N 500 W, Lehi, Monday, 3/15 and Tuesday, 3/16 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy, Eagle Mountain, Friday, 3/19 and Saturday, 3/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Utah County Health Department, 285 N 1250 E, Payson, Wednesday, 3/17 and Thursday, 3/18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Wasatch County:

Wasatch County Events Complex, 415 Southfield Road, Heber City (drive-through), Monday, 3/15 and Tuesday, 3/16 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday, 3/15, Wednesday, 3/17, and Friday 3/19 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (each day) and Saturday, 3/20 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Davis Technical College, 550 E 300 S, (a mobile van event held in P1 parking lot on the south side of campus on Davis Tech Drive), Kaysville, Tuesday, 3/16 and Thursday, 3/18 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Woods Cross High School, 600 W 2200 S, Woods Cross (inside in the theater – use the main entrance and follow the signs), Friday, 3/19 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 3/20 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City (enter through the northwest corner at 300 N and 1200 W), Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S 2700 W, Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), beginning Wednesday, March 17, Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Cottonwood High School, 5715 1300 E (mobile van event in the parking lot), Murray, Saturday, 3/20 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake Community College – Taylorsville Campus, 4408 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City (parking lot V at the northeast end of the Taylorsville campus), Monday, 3/15 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake Community College – Jordan Campus, 3491 W 9000 S, West Jordan, (drive-through in the parking lot on the north side of the Jordan campus), Friday, 3/19 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Columbus Center, Promise, 2531 S 400 E, South Salt Lake, Thursday, 3/18 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Nebo School District Advanced Learning Center, 161 E 400 N, Salem, Monday, 3/15 and Friday 3/19 – 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Utah Valley University, UVU L10 parking lot: northeast corner of 800 S and 1200 W by the athletic field (drive-through), Tuesday, 3/16 and Wednesday, 3/17 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days) and Saturday, 3/20 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Grandview Learning Center, 1591 Jordan Avenue, Provo, Thursday, 3/18 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 3/19 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Mountain Ridge Junior High, 5525 W 10400 N (cafeteria), Highland, Tuesday, 3/16 and Wednesday, 3/17 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Washington County:

La Verkin Fire Department, 300 N Main Street, La Verkin (drive-through), Tuesday, 3/16 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Register here.

St. George Fire Station 7, 1884 W 1800 N, St. George, Tuesday, 3/16 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Rd, Hurricane (mobile van event located in the boat decontamination area), Friday, 3/19 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Zion National Park, 1584 Zion – Mount Carmel Hwy, Springdale (Located in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints in Springdale, just two miles prior to the park entrance), Saturday, 3/20 – 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

Weber State University, 1348 E 3850 S, Ogden (in the W4 parking lot at the top of campus by the stadium), Wednesday, 3/17 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

The following location is offered through the Salt Lake County Health Department. Rapid antigen testing is limited to individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Exposed and asymptomatic individuals will be offered a swab PCR test that will provide results within 2-3 days.

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W 3100 S (the corner of 3100 South and Decker Lake Drive) West Valley City, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (This testing is sponsored by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Visit SaltLakeHealth.org, or call 385-468-4082 for more information.)

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.