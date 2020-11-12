Utah record-smashing 3,919 new COVID-19 cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, Nov. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported a record-breaking 3,919 lab-documented COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In addition, 468 coronavirus patients in Utah are currently hospitalized, which also breaks the previous record. Total patients hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic number 6,487.

Total coronavirus cases documented in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic number 143,639.

Nine more Utahns have died from the virus in the past 24 hours. They were:

A Davis County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake City man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Sevier County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Uintah County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Weber County woman between ages 65 and 84,hospitalized at the time of death

Cumulative coronavirus cases deaths in Utah stand at 687.

COVID-19 tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak number 1,204,549. Those performed in the past 24 hours number 13,926.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,738 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.2%, a new high for Utah.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.