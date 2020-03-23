Utah Rep. Ben McAdams hospitalized after experiencing ‘severe shortness of breath’ due to COVID-19 infection

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Congressman Ben McAdams has been hospitalized since Friday after his COVID-19 diagnosis, and has been place on supplemental oxygen for at least some of that time.

McAdams first announced his diagnosis on Wednesday.

“Friday evening, I experienced severe shortness of breath, McAdams (D-District 4) wrote in a tweet issued just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

“I followed public health guidelines and called the COVID-19 hotline. I was instructed to go to the hospital and check in with the isolation unit to be seen by healthcare providers equipped to receive me.

“I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen as I struggled to maintain my blood oxygen at appropriate levels,” wrote McAdams, 45.

“I am now off oxygen and feeling relatively better, and expect to be released as soon as the doctors determine it is appropriate.

“I’m very grateful to the skilled hospital medical staff for their efficient and effective treatment, as well as their preparations. My experience has shown me how critical it is to follow the advice of the DCD and the Utah Department of Health in order to stop the spread of this virus.”