Utah Rep. Ben McAdams released from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Today my doctors are releasing me from the hospital to continue my recovery at home. I'm grateful to the staff at the @UofUHealth. I urge everyone to take the threats of #coronavirus seriously- follow @CDCgov and public health guidelines. We will get through this. #utpol #covid19 pic.twitter.com/s7YYqvWlMU — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 28, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Rep. Ben McAdams has been released from the hospital nearly a week after his diagnosis with the coronavirus.

“I just wanted to share a quick, happy update,” McAdams said in tweet recorded Saturday outside a hospital.

“I was just released from the hospital, and I’m heading home. So I want to thank everyone for your many thoughts and prayers, and so many people who reached out to me on social media, or by text message, thank you, again remind people this is really serious, please take the advice of the CDC seriously. Follow all of the guidelines, and let’s get through this together. Thank you.”

McAdams announced his diagnosis and hospitalization on March 22.

“My experience has shown to me how critical it is to follow the advice of the CDC and the Utah Department of Health in order to stop the spread of this virus,” his initial statement said.