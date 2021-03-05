Utah Rep. Burgess Owens shares his speech opposing George Floyd Justice in Policing Acts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Rep. Burgess Owens spoke out on Wednesday against U.S. House Bill H.R.1280, which went on to pass the House later that night.
U.S. H.R.1280, George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, is a sweeping police reform bill, which next goes to the Senate.
Floyd was the Black man who died on May 25 of last year after a White officer of the Minneapolis Police Department knelt on his neck while arresting Floyd for the alleged use of a counterfeit bill.
Owens pinned a video of his brief speech to the top of his Twitter account. See the tweet and video below.
I spent the week talking with law enforcement officials in my district – here’s what they had to say about #HR1280:
“This will destroy public safety.”
“We haven’t done anything to earn this type of distrust.”
“This will push good law enforcement out of the business.”
— Rep. Burgess Owens (@RepBurgessOwens) March 3, 2021