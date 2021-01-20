Utah Rep. Chris Stewart cancels plans to attend inauguration due to COVID exposure

UTAH, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rep. Chris Stewart (UT-2) canceled plans to attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden due to COVID-19 exposure.

A statement from Stewart’s communications director Madison Shupe shared with Gephardt Daily says: “Mr. Stewart was exposed to COVID-19 and began experiencing symptoms the day of his flight to Washington, forcing him to change his travel plans. Rep. Stewart had every intention of attending President Biden’s inauguration as he wished to show unity as we peacefully transition power.

“Mr. Stewart wishes the new administration well as they begin their service to our great nation.”

The statement adds that the Congressman’s results came back negative and he has been cleared to travel back to Washington on Wednesday for legislative business.