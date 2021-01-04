Utah Rep. Chris Stewart says he will not vote to certify election for President-elect Joe Biden

UTAH, Jan. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Rep. Chris Stewart said Monday morning he’ll join other Republicans on Wednesday to challenging the congressional approval of the Electoral College’s final vote in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

“After serious thought and consideration, I will not vote to certify the election,” said the first of a series of tweets from Stewart. “I believe there are critical questions that need to be answered concerning our Presidential election.”

The tweets then continued: “Voting is the most important duty we exercise in a republic. By my objection to certify the election, I am safeguarding the sanctity of each vote.

“President-elect Joe Biden deserves to enter his presidency without this cloud hanging over him, President Trump deserves answers, and most importantly, the American people deserve to have their confidence in our elections restored.

“Until we have resolved the issues surrounding voting irregularities, ballot integrity and security, and the implementation of state election laws, I can not, in good conscience, uphold the oath I took to protect and defend our constitution by voting to certify the election.”

In an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune Thursday, GOP Congressman-elect Burgess Owens of Utah also said that he will support the challenge to Biden’s presidential victory on the House floor.

Owens contended that there was “no question” that President Donald Trump was reelected to a second term.

“There’s no question in my mind that I think he won,” Owens said.

On Sunday, however, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney joined a bipartisan group of senators saying the U.S. election is over.

The statement, issued Sunday afternoon reads: “The 2020 election is over. All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results.

“The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results. In two weeks, we will begin working with our colleagues and the new administration on bipartisan, common sense solutions to the enormous challenges facing our country. It is time to move forward.”

Romney (R-UT) joined the following senators in issuing the statement: Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Warner (D-VA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Dick Durbin (D-IL).