Utah reports 1,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, up 125 in 24 hours, 7 total deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s daily COVID-19 case number is up 125 new documented cases in 24 hours, as well as two additional deaths. Total cases now stand at 1,012 with a total of seven fatalities.

So far, 20,155 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Utah and 91 people have been hospitalized.

The jump in cases is a 12% increase in cases in the last 24 hours.

During the previous 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday, there was a 7% increase in cases. From Sunday to Monday, there was a 12% increase in cases, and from Saturday to Sunday, there was a 24% increase in cases.

The largest case increases were in Salt Lake County (up 48), Summit County (up 23) and Davis County (up 9). Central Utah also reported its first case.

These numbers are from the Utah Department of Health’s coronavirus case update website.