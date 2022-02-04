Utah reports 13 deaths, 2,808 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,808 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, and 13 additional deaths.
Friday’s UDoH report is as follows:
Positives:
We will report 898,267 positive cases today. This is an increase of 2,808 new cases since yesterday.
School-age cases:
School-aged children account for 362 of today’s newly announced cases. We will report 172 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 81 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 109 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.
Vaccines:
We will report 4,817,648 total vaccines administered which is 3,593 more than yesterday.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab Tests:
We will report 4,826,235 people tested. This is an increase of 6,443 people tested since yesterday.
We will report 8,974,993 total tests. This is an increase of 17,223 tests since yesterday.
Trends:
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,295 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 40.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 24.9%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 782 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,796.
Deaths:
We will report 4,173 total deaths, which is 13 new deaths since yesterday.
- A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Davis County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Davis County man, older than 85, hospitalized
- An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Juab County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- Two Salt Lake County women between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Tooele County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized