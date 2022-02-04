Utah reports 13 deaths, 2,808 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

School-aged children account for 362 of today’s newly announced cases. We will report 172 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 81 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 109 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.

Vaccines:

We will report 4,817,648 total vaccines administered which is 3,593 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio: In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 .3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people. Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4 . 2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab Tests:



We will report 4,826,235 people tested. This is an increase of 6,443 people tested since yesterday.

We will report 8,974,993 total tests . This is an increase of 17,223 tests since yesterday .

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,295 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 40.7 %. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 24.9 %.

Hospitalizations:

There are 782 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,796 .

Deaths:

We will report 4,173 total deaths, which is 13 new deaths since yesterday .