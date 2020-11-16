Utah reports 1,971 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 5 additional deaths; 503 hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, and 503 patients now hospitalized.

The daily new-case number is 1,971, with total lab-documented coronavirus cases in Utah since the beginning of the outbreak numbering 155,779.

The Utahns who died in the past day were:

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Total COVID-19 deaths documented in Utah now stand at 723.

COVID-19 tests performed in Utah number 1,254,258, of those, 9,523 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,949 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.6%; almost one in four.

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized since the outbreak began were 6,859.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah