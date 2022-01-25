Utah reports 21,970 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 33 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 21,970 new of COVID-19 cases since Friday and 33 additional deaths.

According to the UDoH, the highest number of cases were reported Friday.

School-aged children accounted for 3,309 of Monday’s case totals, the UDoH said.

1,362 cases were reported in children ages 5-10

cases were reported in children ages 5-10 778 cases in children ages 11-13

1,169 cases in children ages 14-1

An additional 16,519 Utahns have received vaccines since Friday, the UDoH reported, bringing the total number of doses administered to date to 4,762,582.



Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Infection Rates

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 9,677 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.1%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 738 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,375. Deaths:The UDoH reported 33 additional deaths since Friday, including: