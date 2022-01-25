Utah reports 21,970 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 33 additional deaths

By
Patrick Benedict
-
Image: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 21,970 new of COVID-19 cases since Friday and 33 additional deaths.

According to the UDoH, the highest number of cases were reported Friday.

School-aged children accounted for 3,309 of Monday’s case totals, the UDoH said.

  • 1,362 cases were reported in children ages 5-10
  • 778 cases in children ages 11-13

1,169 cases in children ages 14-1

An additional 16,519 Utahns have received vaccines since Friday, the UDoH reported, bringing the total number of doses administered to date to 4,762,582.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Infection Rates
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 9,677 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.1%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 738 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,375.

Deaths:The UDoH reported 33 additional deaths since Friday, including:

  1. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, older than 85, Piute County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Female, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  22. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  23. Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  24. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident time of death
  25. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  26. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  27. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  28. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  29. Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  30. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  31. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  32. Female, between 65-84, Piute County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  33. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here