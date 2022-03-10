Utah reports 24 COVID-19 deaths, 186 new cases since Wednesday’s report

UTAH, March 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 24 COVID-19 deaths and 186 new cases documented since Wednesday‘s report.

Utah’s known COVID-19 cases now stand at 925,275. Of the new cases, 31 were in school age children: 15 in children ages 5 through 10, 6 cases in children 11 through 13, and 10 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.

Known Utah COVID-19 deaths now number 4,518. Of the new deaths, eight occurred prior to Feb. 10 of this year, the UDoH statement says.

The new deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Cache County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Cache County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Carbon County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Davis County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Morgan County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Sevier County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Summit County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Uintah County male, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Uintah County male, older than 85, a a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Washington County men, older than 85, residents of long-term care facilities

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,970,122 total vaccines administered, which is 2,665 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,962,685 people tested. This is an increase of 3,320 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 9,302,311 total tests administered, an increase of 6,609 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 197 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.8%.

There are 223 people currently hospitalized here with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,597.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents