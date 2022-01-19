Utah reports 39,882 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 28 more deaths

UTAH, Jan. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 39,882 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths since the last report, which was on Friday.

That brings documented cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic to 790,216.

Eighteen cases previously reported have been removed.

Of the newly announced cases, 8,490 were among school children:

2,556 cases in children ages 5 through 10,

1,875 cases in children ages 11 through 13

4,059 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 3,979. Of the 28 new deaths, two occurred prior to Dec. 18, 2021. The new deaths were of:

A Cache County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Sevier County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Uintah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH will report 4,723,232 total vaccines administered, which is 27,470 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,611,947 people tested. This is an increase of 78,112 people tested since Friday.

It reports report 8,484,276 total tests. This is an increase of 151,176 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 10,652 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 41.3%. The rolling seen-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 29%.

There are 681 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 29,496.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 areas by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah