Utah reports 411 children among 1,685 COVID-19 cases reported in past day; 6 adult deaths

UTAH, Sept. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 1,685 new positive cases since Tuesday’s report, as well as 411 new cases in children, which is a jump of 141 cases in the past day.

Of the new cases involving minors:

161 were in children age 5 through 10

105 cases were in ages 11 through 13

145 cases were in ages 14 through 18.

Known coronavirus deaths in Utah number 2,640. The six deaths newly reported deaths were of:

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 65-84, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations

UDoH reports 3,263,857 total vaccines administered, which is 7,649 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, UDoH says, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and five times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1 of this year, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,152,201 people tested. This is an increase of 12,974 people tested since Tuesday. Tests given total 5,703,380, an increase of 21,856 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,289 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.45%.

There are 489 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,277.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah