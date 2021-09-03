Utah reports 453 children among 1,635 COVID-19 cases reported in past day; 6 adult deaths

UTAH, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 1,635 new positive cases since Thursday’s report, as well as 453 new cases in children.

Of the new cases involving minors:

163 were in children age 5 through 10

122 cases were in ages 11 through 13

168 cases were in ages 14 through 18

Known coronavirus deaths in Utah number 2,658. The six deaths newly reported deaths were of:

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations

UDoH reports 3,281,029 total vaccines administered, which is 8,296 more than Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, UDoH says, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and five times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1 of this year, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,179,116 people tested. This is an increase of 13,749 people tested since Thursday. Tests given total 5,743,461, an increase of 20,473 tests since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,365 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.3%.

There are 503 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,394.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah