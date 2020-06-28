Utah reports 472 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 31 more hospitalizations, zero deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 472 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and no new deaths.

Utah’s total of known COVID-19 deaths remains at 167.

As of Sunday, positive cases of coronavirus numbered 21,100, an increase of 472 cases from Saturday, a daily rate increase of 2.3%.

Lab tests performed number 328,449, with 5,647 of those conducted in the past 24 hours.

The positive test rate stands at 6.4% of total tested.

At present, 192 patients are hospitalized, and increase of 31 since Saturday’s report. The total number of patients hospitalized during the pandemic is 1,396.

Utah COVID-19 patients who have recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 11,931.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.