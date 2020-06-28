Utah reports 472 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 31 more hospitalizations, zero deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 472 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and no new deaths.

Utah’s total of known COVID-19 deaths remains at 167.

As of Sunday, positive cases of coronavirus numbered 21,100, an increase of 472 cases from Saturday, a daily rate increase of 2.3%.

Lab tests performed number 328,449, with 5,647 of those conducted in the past 24 hours.

The positive test rate stands at 6.4% of total tested.

At present, 192 patients are hospitalized, and increase of 31 since Saturday’s report. The total number of patients hospitalized during the pandemic is 1,396.

Utah COVID-19 patients who have recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 11,931.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah

