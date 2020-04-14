Utah reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Tuesday total stands at 2,412, with 1 new fatality

UTAH, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported Monday that there have been 49 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the last 24 hours, and one new fatality.

Test-confirmed cases are at 2,412, a 2% increase in Utah. That is down from a 2.4% increase in cases between Sunday and Monday.

The number of fatalities is 19, with one new death since Sunday. Utah Department of Health state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said in a press briefing Tuesday that individual was an older male adult, but under 60, from Utah County, who was immunocompromised. He passed away in a hospital, Dunn said.

Hospitalizations stand at 213, up 12 from the day before.

The total number of reported tests performed as of Tuesday is 46,476.

Charts below show the numbers of cases and hospitalizations listed by the health department that governs them, and the percent of cases by age group.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah