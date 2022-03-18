Utah reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 120 additional cases since Thursday

School-aged children account for eight of today’s newly announced cases: three cases in children ages 5 through 10, and five cases in children ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.

Vaccines:



UDoH will report 4,985,261 total vaccines administered which is 2,314 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio: In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2 .1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people. In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab Tests:



We will report 4,979,534 people tested. This is an increase of 1,815 people tested since yesterday.

We will report 9 ,341,821 total tests . This is an increase of 4,571 tests since yesterday.

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 139 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.3%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,793 .

Deaths:

UDoH will report 4,561 total deaths. Six are newly reported today, one has been retracted following further study by the medical examiner. Three of these deaths occurred prior to 2/18/2022.

The redacted death was of a Weber County man between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility. The newly reported were of: