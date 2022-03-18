Utah reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 120 additional cases since Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths, as well as 120 additional cases since the last report which was issued Thursday.
Positives:
UDoH reports 926,442 positive cases today. This is an increase of 120 new cases since yesterday.
School-age cases:
School-aged children account for eight of today’s newly announced cases: three cases in children ages 5 through 10, and five cases in children ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.
Vaccines:
UDoH will report 4,985,261 total vaccines administered which is 2,314 more than yesterday.
Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.
Lab Tests:
We will report 4,979,534 people tested. This is an increase of 1,815 people tested since yesterday.
We will report 9,341,821 total tests. This is an increase of 4,571 tests since yesterday.
Trends:
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 139 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.3%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,793.
Deaths:
UDoH will report 4,561 total deaths. Six are newly reported today, one has been retracted following further study by the medical examiner. Three of these deaths occurred prior to 2/18/2022.
The redacted death was of a Weber County man between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility. The newly reported were of:
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death