Utah reports 7,247 new COVID-19 cases in past day, 44 additional deaths, including 23 prior to Dec. 1

UTAH, Jan. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 44 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,247 new cases since the last report, which was Tuesday.

UDoH said that 23 of the 44 deaths being reported today occurred prior to Dec. 1, 2021. “These deaths required further investigation to determine they were caused by COVID-19,” the statement said. “The investigations of these deaths have been completed and they are now being included in the statewide count.”

Total documented cases in Utah since the beginning of the of the pandemic now stand at 663,654. Of the 7,247 newly reported cases, 973 are in school children: 361 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 193 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 419 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Monday.

“Today represents, by far, the single highest daily case count we have seen during the pandemic,” a statement from UDoH said. “Omicron has changed the landscape since its arrival last month. The number of cases we are reporting today is more than the total number of cases we reported over the first 68 days of the pandemic, combined.”

Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the UDoH said: “Unfortunately, we can expect numbers this high and possibly higher for the next few weeks as Omicron sweeps through our community.

“We have the tools to combat Omicron, but they don’t work if people won’t use them. If, for whatever reason, you have been putting off vaccination or getting boosted, it is clearly time for you to act. Vaccinations and boosters have been shown to reduce cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They are the most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community.

“Our hospitals are already stretched well beyond their capacity and are canceling procedures. Please, go get your shot! Think about your plans and minimize your exposure to others and when you can’t, put on that mask!”

Known Utah deaths now stand at 3,855. The 44 new deaths were of:

5 males, older than 85, Salt Lake County residents, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 females, between 45-64, Salt Lake County residents, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

2 females, between 65-84, Salt Lake County residents, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

2 males, older than 85, Salt Lake County residents, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 25-44, Utah County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,589,082 total vaccines administered which is 12,143 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 4,333,322 people tested. This is an increase of 19,906 people tested since Tuesday. It reports 7,956,972 total tests, an increase of 37,578 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 4,317 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 22.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 15.5%.

There are 495 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,938.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah