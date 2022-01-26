Utah reports 7,493 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths since Tuesday

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, the UDoH reports.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 8,478 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.6%.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.6%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 776 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak total 30,706 .

Deaths:

The UDoH reports 4,091 total deaths, which is 18 more deaths than yesterday.