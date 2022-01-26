Utah reports 7,493 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths since Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported on Wednesday 7,493 new COVID-19 cases, and 18 additional deaths since its last report Tuesday.
According to the UDoH, school-aged children accounted for 1,064 of the newly announced cases, including:
- 472 cases in children ages 5-10
- 263 cases in children ages 11-13
- 329 cases in children ages 14-17
The UDoH administered 10,921 vaccine doses since Tuesday, bringing the total vaccines distributed in Utah to 4,778,410.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, the UDoH reports.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 8,478 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.6%.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.6%.
Hospitalizations:
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death