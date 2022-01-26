Utah reports 7,493 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths since Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported on Wednesday 7,493 new COVID-19 cases, and 18 additional deaths since its last report Tuesday.

According to the UDoH, school-aged children accounted for 1,064 of the newly announced cases, including:

  • 472 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 263 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 329 cases in children ages 14-17 

The UDoH administered 10,921 vaccine doses since Tuesday, bringing the total vaccines distributed in Utah to 4,778,410. 

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, the UDoH reports.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 8,478 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.6%.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.6%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 776 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak total 30,706
 
Deaths:
The UDoH reports 4,091 total deaths, which is 18 more deaths than yesterday. 
  1. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, older than 85,  Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 45-64Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 25-44Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

