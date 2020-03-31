Utah reports 887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, up 61 in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s daily COVID-19 case number is up 61 new documented cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 887.

That is a 7% increase in cases in about 24 hours. During the previous 24 hours from Sunday to Monday, there was a 12% increase in cases. During the previous 24 hours, from Saturday to Sunday, there was a 24% increase in cases.

There have also been 18,513 lab-confirmed tests. There have been 73 hospitalizations and the patient deaths now stand at five. That’s one additional death in 24 hours.

The largest case increases were in Salt Lake County (up 36), Davis County (up 7) and Summit County (up 5). The only area not reporting any cases thus far is Central Utah.

The numbers below are from the Utah Department of Health’s coronavirus case update website.

Number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah