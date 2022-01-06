Utah reports 8,913 new COVID-19 cases in past day, 13 additional deaths, including a child

UTAH, Jan. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths, including a child, and 8,913 new cases since the last report, which was Wednesday.

Total documented cases in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 672,567. Of the 8,913 newly reported cases, 1,247 are in school children: 401 cases in children ages 5 through 10; 271 cases in children ages 11 through 13; and 575 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.

Known Utah deaths now stand at 3,868. The 13 new deaths were of:

A female, between 1-14, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

One death occurred prior to Dec. 6, UDoH officials said.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,602,066 total vaccines administered, which is 12,984 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19; 8.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19; and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19; 5.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19; and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 4,355,667 people tested. This is an increase of 22,345 people tested since Wednesday. It reports 7,998,127 total tests, an increase of 41,155 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 5,083 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 24.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.4%.

There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,050.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah