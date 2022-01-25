Utah reports new 10 deaths, 6,600 additional COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported 10 deaths and 6,600 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.
According to the UDoH, school-aged children accounted for 1,021 of the newly reported infections, including:
- 423 cases in children ages 5-10
- 251 cases in children ages 11-13
- 347 cases in children ages 14-17
Vaccines:
4,907 vaccines were administered bringing the total number of doses given in Utah thus far to 4,767,489.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Trends:
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 9,205 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.1%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 747 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,537.
Deaths:
The UDoH reported 4,073 total deaths since the state start of the pandemic, which is 10 new deaths since yesterday.
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
For more information on the pandemic, check out our link to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.