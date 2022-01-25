Utah reports new 10 deaths, 6,600 additional COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Vaccines:

4,907 vaccines were administered bringing the total number of doses given in Utah thus far to 4, 767,489.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio: In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 .3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people. Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4 .5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Trends:

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 9,205 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.9 %. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.1 %.

Hospitalizations:

There are 747 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,537 .

Deaths:

The UDoH reported 4,073 total deaths since the state start of the pandemic, which is 10 new deaths since yesterday.