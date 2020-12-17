Utah reports record 30 COVID-19 deaths documented in past day

UTAH, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has documented a record-breaking 30 COVID-19 deaths added to Utah’s total in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s death total to 1,126.

New coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours number 3,203. The cumulative total is 243,918.

Hospitalizations have also hit a high of 556 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, and total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak at 9,791.

The Utahns who died were:

Female, older than 85, Morgan County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Total lab tests performed number 1,613,248, with 12,885 performed in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,570 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22.26%.

In addition, Rich County will moved to the high rise category due to additional COVID-19 cases. That makes 26 counties Utah in the high risk category, and three in the low.

The chart below shows the numbers by area of the state.