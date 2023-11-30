Utah reservoirs 20% above normal; state water officials urge conservation

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s reservoirs are about 20% higher than normal as fall comes to an end, though state water officials say conservation continues to be necessary.

While noting the water year is off to a slow start, state water officials remain cautiously optimistic about the potential for a good snow year.

The state’s snow water equivalent, or SWE, is 39% below normal for this time of year, the Utah Division of Water Resources stated in a news release.

With 125 days remaining until the typical peak snowpack, Utah’s reservoirs currently stand at 77% full statewide, which is roughly 20% higher than normal for this time of year, state water officials said.

“While we still have a good amount of water in our reservoirs, we must continue to conserve,” said Joel Williams, deputy director of the Utah Division of Water Resources. “The water year is off to a slow start, but it’s still early. From now until April will be pivotal in determining the overall water outlook for the state.”

State water officials encourage residents to continue water conservation efforts despite the promising water levels.

The unpredictability of weather patterns necessitates a proactive approach to water stewardship, the release says. That makes now an excellent time to maximize water efficiency by checking for leaks and upgrading old fixtures with water-efficient ones, state water officials said.

“Last year, we saw record-breaking snow totals,” Williams said. “I hope we have another record snow year, but at the same time it’s crucial that we plan for all possibilities.”

The Utah Department of Natural Resources continues to encourage water conservation though its Agricultural Optimization Program for farmers and SlowtheFlow.org initiative for residents. Both programs aim to educate and incentivize water-saving practices, ensuring Utahns become more drought resilient and prepare for future conditions.