Utah schools announce closures, delayed start times due to winter storm

UTAH, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah schools announced closures and delayed start times due to a winter storm that hit northern Utah Tuesday evening.

School districts that have moved to remote learning Wednesday are Alpine School District, Canyons School District, Granite School District, Jordan School District, Murray School District, and Tooele School District, with the exception of two schools. Tooele School District tweeted: “In-person classes have been canceled and will transition to online learning. This applies to all schools with the exception of Wendover High and Anna Smith Elementary. A determination about extra-curricular activities will be made around noon.”

School districts that announced a two-hour delay to start times are Davis School District, Provo School District, and Salt Lake City School District. The Ogden School District and Weber School District announced a one-hour delay to the start of classes.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Total snow accumulations in the mountains were expected to be between 12 and 24 inches, with 3 to 6 inches on the valley floors, and 5 to 10 inches of snow in the bench areas.

Gephardt Daily will update the developing story as more information is provided.