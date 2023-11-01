Utah schools report cards released

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah State Board of Education on Tuesday released its annual report cards for every public school in the state.

The annual School Report Card highlights each school’s performance indicators, such as achievement and growth, noting areas of strength and areas with room for improvement, a USBE news release says.

“Reviewing the school report card for your community school is a great way to learn more about the school’s strengths and areas they are working to improve,” said State Superintendent of public instruction Sydnee Dickson, in the prepared statement.

“We encourage everyone to review this interactive online tool designed to support transparency and promote continuous improvement.”

An interactive map allows people to click on individual schools across the state for specific data.

Overall statewide student mastery of topics since 2022 has changed as follows:

English language arts: 45%, a 1.6% increase

Mathematics: 30.8%, a 1.7% decrease

Science: 35.2%, a 1.1% increase

Those interested primarily in statewide data are also encouraged to visit USBE’s Data Gateway, where they can find information on individual assessments, data for grade levels, graduation rates, and other resources.

A feature allowing users to compare schools can be found here.

Parents with additional questions can find a frequently asked questions section on school report cards on the Utah School Report Card webpage.