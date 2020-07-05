Utah reports 410 COVID-19 cases Sunday; 3 new deaths in last 24 hours

UTAH, July 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 410 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and three more deaths.

Utah has now documented 24,952 cases of coronavirus. The 410 new cases represent a 1.7% increase since Saturday.

There have now been 184 deaths due to COVID-19 in Utah.

The patients who died in the past 24 hours were:

A Utah County man, age 65-84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man, age 65-84, Salt Lake County, with no additional information

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A total of 371,308 COVID-19 tests have been performed, 4,592 of them in the past 24 hours, the Utah Department of Health daily update says.

Of Utahns tested, 6.6% tested positive.

Total COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized in Utah number 1,582. At present, 183 are hospitalized, an increase of 17 since Saturday.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 14,147.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah