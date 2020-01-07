Utah semi driver involved in crash on I-15 in Idaho

FORT HALL, Idaho, Jan. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two commercial vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 15, north of Fort Hall, on Monday.

Idaho State Police investigated the “property damage crash” at about 12:08 p.m. at milepost 84, an ISP news release said.

According to the news release, Lorenzo Cruz Aleman, 40, of California, was parked on the shoulder of I-15 in a 2011 Freightliner that was broken down.

William Thomas, 50, of Utah, was northbound in a 2019 Freightliner and struck Aleman’s semi.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and there was no report of injuries in the crash.