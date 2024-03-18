Utah Sen. Bramble announces retirement

PROVO, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — After 24 years in the Utah Legislature, Sen. Curtis S. Bramble, District 24, announced he will retire at the end of the year.

“It is difficult to put into words what serving my friends, neighbors and community means to me,” Bramble, 66, said in a released statement.

“It’s been one of the greatest privileges of my life to be at the forefront of policies that helped Utah rank as the best-managed state, have the best economic outlook for 16 years in a row and maintain a AAA bond rating.

“However, there is a time and a season for all things, and after careful consideration, it is now time for me to retire at the end of my term.”

Bramble’s term will end on Dec. 31.

“I am committed to finishing my term strong and representing my constituents throughout the interim,” Bramble’s statement says. “Serving as a state senator has been an extraordinary chapter of my life and one I will always be grateful for. I am confident that District 24’s constituents will be well represented in my absence.”

Sen. J. Stuart Adams praised Bramble.

“He never backs away from tackling challenging issues and works tirelessly to find solutions to complex issues,” Adams said in the released statement.

“Sen. Bramble’s expertise has helped our state implement tax policies that have spurred economic success. Additionally, he chaired the largest committee the Legislature has ever had with fairness, grace and order. I appreciate and commend Sen. Bramble’s commitment and many years of service. The Senate and Legislature will feel his absence.”