Utah Sen. Gene Davis stripped of Senate committee assignments after release of sexual harassment report

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Gene Davis has been stripped of his committee assignments by Senate Pres. J. Stuart Adams.

Davis (D, District 3) was the subject of an investigation into the alleged sexual harassment of an intern and other complainants. In mid August, the Utah Democratic Party suspended Davis, and late September, it called for his “immediate and unconditional” resignation, which Davis did not provide.

“I have removed Sen. Davis from all president-appointed committee assignments and urged him to resign from the Senate,” Adams said Wednesday in a prepared statement. “We strive to create and maintain a respectful and professional work environment and are committed to addressing any allegations.

“I want to reiterate that the Senate does not and will not tolerate workplace harassment, which is why I directed an independent investigation to evaluate the allegations.”

Utah Sen. Karen Mayne (D, District 5) also released comments.

“Based on the independent investigator’s findings, the Senate Democrats will take action this afternoon during our caucus meeting,” she said. “We have accepted his resignation from our caucus immediately. He will no longer serve in his caucus leadership role and has been removed from his caucus-appointed committees, which include the Executive Appropriations Committee and the Legislative Management Committee.”

Gephardt Daily has reached out to Davis for comment, and will share his response if received.

Adams also released the Senate investigation report, partially redacted, which can be read through the link below:

Senate Investigation Report October 2022

