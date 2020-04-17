Utah Sen. Mike Lee named to Trump’s Congressional Economic Task Force

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee was named to Pres. Donald Trump’s Congressional Economic Task Force Wednesday.

The bipartisan and bicameral group of federal lawmakers will provide counsel to Trump on the reopening of the American economy, said a news release from Lee’s office.

“It is an honor to be chosen by President Trump to serve on the Congressional Economic Task Force,” Lee said Thursday. “Utah has a plan and is leading the way in solutions to this economic crisis and I look forward to sharing those ideas with the president. We had a booming economy before this crisis, and with the right safeguards in place, we will have a booming recovery too.”

The committee includes 32 House members — 22 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

In the Senate, all Republican members, except Sen. Mitt Romney are included. Twelve Senate Democrats will also participate, including Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois.