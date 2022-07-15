Utah Sen. Mitt Romney introduces bill to study, protect Great Salt Lake

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, introduced legislation Thursday to study historic drought conditions and protect the long-term health of the Great Salt Lake.

“Utah’s iconic Great Salt Lake is currently at the lowest levels ever recorded — for the second time in less than a year,” Sen. Romney said in a news release. “It is incumbent on us to take action now which will preserve and protect this critical body of water for many generations to come.”

Romney said the Great Salt Lake Recovery Act authorizes a feasibility study for addressing the historic drought conditions of the Great Salt Lake. It also authorizes $10 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to monitor and assess water availability and conditions of saline lakes in the Great Basin, including the Great Salt Lake, according to the news release.

The proposed legislation “complements and elevates the work already being done by the state of Utah to develop a permanent solution to save our Great Salt Lake,” Romney said.

Earlier this year, the Utah Legislature committed $40 million for the Great Salt Lake watershed enhancement program, the release states.

Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens, both R-Utah, introduced companion legislation Thursday in the House of Representatives.

“The Great Salt Lake is synonymous with the Beehive State,” Rep. Stewart said. “And it’s our responsibility to ensure this staple of our community is maintained, preserved and protected for the people of Utah.”

“The Great Salt Lake is integral to Utah’s ecosystem and landscape,” added Rep. Owens. “Historic drought conditions have threatened this treasure, and time is running out. I am proud to support the Great Salt Lake Recovery Act because it is a crucial step to understanding and protecting this fragile resource.”