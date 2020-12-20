Utah Sen. Mitt Romney receives COVID-19 vaccine; urges Congress to pass relief package

WASHINGTON D.C., Dec. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney urged Congress to pass a COVID-19 relief package as he received the vaccine Friday.

“Grateful for the months of hard work from the medical community, government partners, and others who are working around the clock to deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the American people,” said a Facebook post from Romney, along with a photograph of him receiving it. “It’s time for Congress to do its job as well — and finish what our bipartisan group started by passing emergency COVID relief now.”

Romney also released the following statement ahead of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The attending physician’s office has now informed all senators that for continuity of government purposes, we are to receive vaccination, and that there is no reason to delay,” Romney said. “In accordance with this directive, I will receive the vaccine. I will also continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings in line with public health guidance.

“Our most urgent task is to get emergency COVID relief across the finish line. I look to Congressional leadership to finalize the bill, hopefully in a way that is consistent with much of the bipartisan proposal we presented earlier this week.”

Voting on the latest round of emergency COVID-19 relief checks and a government funding bill is expected to happen late into the night Sunday in a rare weekend session, U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said.