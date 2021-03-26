Utah Sen. Mitt Romney receives Profile in Courage Award

NEW YORK, New York, March 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is the recipient of this year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

“I’m very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it,” Romney said. “I sleep well because I know that I did what my conscience told me was the right thing to do.”

Former Ambassador Caroline Kennedy said Friday morning in an interview on the “Today” show: “He was willing to risk his career and his popularity within his own party to do what’s right for our country and to follow his conscience and Constitution and his impeachment votes.

She added: “I think his courage is an example for all of us.”

Romney is the first senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a president in his own party. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 2019. The House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate acquitted Trump of these charges on Feb. 5, 2020.

Trump’s impeachment came after a formal House inquiry alleged that he had solicited foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election to help his re-election bid, and then obstructed the inquiry itself by telling his administration officials to ignore subpoenas for documents and testimony.