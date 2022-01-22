Utah Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne diagnosed with cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne issued a statement Friday regarding her health and the fact that she has been recently diagnosed with cancer.

Sen. Mayne didn’t elaborate on the type of cancer, but said the diagnosis came when she was receiving treatment for a broken shoulder sustained in an accident.

Her statement reads:

“Thank you for all your prayers and well wishes. I have felt them all, and I greatly appreciate all of you and your support.

“This past week has been difficult for my family and me as I have been forced to focus on my health amidst unfortunate news. I had an accident where I broke my shoulder, and during the medical analysis, I discovered that I have cancer. With the support of my family and friends, I will undergo the proper treatment regimen suggested by my doctors.

“I am hopeful to return to the Legislature soon where I can be with all of you, my friends, and colleagues. I have unfinished work to do. I look forward to being with you again.”

After Mayne’s announcement, the Senate Majority and Minority members issued a statement of love and support for their colleague:

“We are deeply saddened by Sen. Mayne’s diagnosis. She is a close friend and confidant. Karen is integral to the Senate and loved by everyone. We offer our love and support to our dear colleague and friend. She is a strong, resilient leader of the minority caucus and has the entire Senate’s unwavering support. We pray for strength and comfort for her and her family as she undertakes this battle. She’s a fighter, and we look forward to the day when she is back with us.”