Utah Shakespeare Festival announces 2021 season

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Shakespeare Festival has announced its 2021 season after announcing in May its 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 2021 season at the Utah Shakespeare will be like no other in our history,” said Executive Producer Frank Mack in announcing the upcoming season. “It is our sixtieth year, it is dedicated to our founder, Fred C. Adams, and it marks our return to producing after missing 2020. It will be a magnificent experience.”

The season will feature eight plays in three theaters, plus extra traditions and activities, outdoor entertainment The Greenshow, backstage tours, Repertory Magic, which shows scene change process between a matinee and an evening show, as well as seminars, orientations, and classes, a news release said.

In addition to dedicating the season to him, the festival is planning on a celebration in August of the life of Fred C. Adams, who founded the festival in 1961 and passed away this past February.

The season will run from June 21 through Oct. 9. The plays will be William Shakespeare’s “Richard III,” “The Comedy of Errors,” “Pericles,” and “Cymbeline,” as well as two musicals: “Ragtime” by Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, and Lynn Ahrens, and “The Pirates of Penzance” by W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. The season will also include “Intimate Apparel” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, and “The Comedy of Terrors” by John Goodrum.

“This upcoming season is a mixture of plays rolled over from the cancelled 2020 season, with the addition of three exciting and reflective plays that capture the heartbeat of the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s enduring mission,” said Artistic Director Brian Vaughn. “All of these titles explore varying themes of identity and mortality; the debate of fate versus free will; and the examination of the human spirit’s ability to overcome injustice and oppression. Combined, they make up a rich tapestry of drama that magnifies the intricacies of our collective humanity.”

Tickets for the 2021 shows are $23 to $85 and go on sale August 17 at bard.org or by calling 800-PLAYTIX.