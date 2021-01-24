Utah Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old with dementia

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 (Gephardt daily) — A Utah Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old man with dementia and diabetes.

Minsoo Lee was last seen Wednesday in the area of his home, at 1970 S. 200 East, the Salt Lake City Police Department said a tweet. It is not known where he was heading; he does not have a vehicle.

He is Asian, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing went he went missing.

Anyone that sees Lee is asked to call Salt Lake City Police Department on 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-13408.

