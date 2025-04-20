Utah Silver Alert issued for missing Sandy man

SANDY, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old man from Sandy who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Kenneth M. Kotoku was last seen around 3 p.m. near 12122 S. Mill Ridge Rd.

According to the alert, Kotoku has dementia and gets lost easily.

He is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black vest, jeans, and a black University of Utah baseball cap.

Kotoku is believed to be driving a silver 2016 Honda CR-V with Utah license plate V769FL.

His destination is unknown.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sandy City PD at 801-799-3000 or simply call 911.