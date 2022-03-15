Utah singer David Archuleta recovering after vocal surgery

UTAH, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah native and pop singer David Archuleta is recovering from vocal surgery he had Monday, he told followers on his Instagram page.

“Hi all,” the 31-year-old singer posted on Tuesday. “An update on vocal recovery. I just finished a follow-up meeting with Dr. Nasseri who just performed a vocal surgery on me yesterday. Can’t remember the specific term of it but something with nodules and blood vessels on and in the cords.

“Today was the checkup on how things are looking. The surgery went really well so just have to continue resting and healing. I feel great so far as far as all-around health.”

Archuleta said he will have to “take things easy” for at least a few weeks.

“I haven’t spoken since Feb. 7 and I will continue vocal rest taking it a week at a time. Thanks everyone for your concerns and well wishes during this recovery time!”

Nasseri also treated Archuleta for vocal paralysis, when he was 12 or 13, and was the principal doctor for “American Idol” in 2008, when Archuleta took second place, with singer David Cook winning. A few months later, Archuleta released his debut album, and single “Crush” hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Thanks Dr. Nasseri and to everyone who has helped me on my vocal care journey! Kari, my mom, my family, and many friends who have been checking in and giving advice that have gone through similar things.”