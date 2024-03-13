Utah skier killed in Montana avalanche

RAVALLI COUNTY, Montana, March 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man skiing at the Lost Trail Ski area in Montana died Tuesday in an avalanche.

“Five people from Utah had been skiing in the area when the avalanche occurred early in the afternoon,” a Ravalli County (Mont.) Sheriff’s statement says.

“The avalanche swept one of the skiers away, a 64-year-old male. Other members of the party were able to locate the victim and begin first aid, and were also able to notify emergency services by a satellite device.

“The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, Ravalli County Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air from Flathead County responded to the incident. Two Bear Air with the assistance of Ravalli County Search and Rescue were able to hoist the victim from the scene.

“Unfortunately, the victim had died due to injuries sustained in the avalanche prior to the helicopter’s arrival.”

The skier who died was identified as Park City resident David Macfarlane.

The sheriff’s statement urged people planning outdoor recreation to check weather and avalanche conditions with the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov, avalanche.org, and Northwest Avalanche Center at nwac.us.