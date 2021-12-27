Utah snowstorms expected to hit Monday afternoon, continue through most of the week

UTAH, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s a big weather day in Utah, with snowstorms predicted to start with afternoon rush hour traffic, and winter storm and avalanche warnings, winter weather advisories and hazardous weather outlooks elsewhere in the state.

And the snow is predicted to last through the week in most of the state, according to the National Weather Service Salt Lake City office.

All graphics below are from the National Weather Service, and show current predictions. Links are included for updated data.

The map below shows statewide conditions as of noon Monday. For updated information on the statewide map, click the National Weather Service link, here.



To see local forecasts, check below. Locations are are listed north to south.

Logan/Cache County

Here’s the Logan/Cache County forecast, starting this afternoon. To check for updated information, click here.

Salt Lake City

Here’s the Salt Lake City area forecast, starting this afternoon. To check for updated information, click here.

Central Utah

Here’s the Central Utah forecast starting this afternoon, based on weather predicted for Richfield. For updates, click here.

Moab/Grand Junction

Here’s the forecast for the Moab/Grand Junction, Colo., area, starting this afternoon. For updates, click here.

St. George

And here’s the forecast for the St. George area. For updates, click here.



