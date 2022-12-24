Utah State Bar launches online program promoting free legal help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec.23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah State Bar has announced an online program to facilitate access to free legal services.

“The Access to Justice department of the Bar is excited to announce the launch of the Utah Pro Bono Opportunity Portal,” the bar said in a Friday night post on social media.

“This centralized dashboard shows pro bono opportunities throughout Utah in real time.” View the portal by clicking this link. https://app.joinpaladin.com/utahprobono/

The bar requires practicing attorneys in Utah to provide 50 hours of pro bono work annually, which the site is also designed to facilitate. “There are options for brief advice, limited scope representation, and full representation pro bono cases,” the bar said. “Part of being a legal professional means serving the community.”

The bar listed pro bono categories most readily available in family law, housing, bankruptcy and debt resolution, and immigration. Other areas include consumer issues, employment, civil rights, finance and reproductive rights.