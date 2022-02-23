Utah State Board of Education seeks input on accountability redesign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah State Board of Education will be holding four events to give interested members of the public additional opportunities to provide input around the school accountability redesign in Utah.

The events, two streamed and two in person, also will provide information on the results of the recent accountability redesign survey that was distributed last month, a statement from the USBE says.

“Public feedback at these events is important because it will be considered by policy makers as the state seeks to build a new accountability system for schools in Utah,” the statement says.

Event information follows:

March 1, 4 – 5:30 p.m. (Virtual Event)

March 3, 6:30 – 8 p.m. (Virtual Event)

April 19, 6:30 – 8 p.m.m at Washington School District Office, 121 W. Tabernacle St., St. George)

April 20, 6:30 – 8 p.m., at Murray School District Office, 5102 S. Commerce Dr., Murray

For registration information, click here.

For the in-person meetings, any person in need of accessibility support, such as sign language, should contact Superintendent of Student Learning Darin Nielsen by April 5 so accommodations can be made.