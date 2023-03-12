Utah State nets No. 10 seed, opens NCAA Tournament vs. Missouri

LOGAN, Utah, March 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Aggies are going dancing in Sacramento.

Utah State (26-8) received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, earning a No. 10 seed and a first-round matchup with seventh-seeded Missouri (24-9) on Thursday in Sacramento.

It’s the third NCAA Tournament appearance in the past five years for the Aggies, who previously were invited to the Big Dance in 2019 and 2021. Overall, USU has played in the NCAA Tournament 14 times, with its last win coming in 2001.

The Aggies were at the mercy of the NCAA Tournament selection committee after losing 62-57 to San Diego State on Saturday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship.

Utah State is one of four MWC teams in the field of 68, joining fifth-seeded San Diego State in the South Region, with Boise State (No. 10 seed in West) and Nevada (No. 11 seed in West) rounding out the conference invitees.

USU also is the only representative in the NCAA Tournament from the state of Utah.

The Aggies are led by junior guard Steven Ashworth, who averages 16.3 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 46.2% from the floor, 44.3% from 3-point range and 87.8% from the free throw line.

The former Lone Peak High School star joined backcourt teammate Max Shulga on the MWC All-Tournament team. Shulga, a 6-4 guard from Kyiv, Ukraine, averaged 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.

Taylor Funk, a 6-9 forward, adds 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while London native Dan Akin (12 points per game) and Australian Sean Bairstow (10.4 ppg) round out the Aggies’ balanced scoring.

Missouri finished fourth in the Southeastern Conference and lost to Alabama, the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, in the semifinals of the SEC tournament.

Missouri is led by senior forward Kobe Brown (15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds per game), with grad student guards D’Moi Hodge (14.8) and DeAndre Gholston (10.7) also scoring in double figures.