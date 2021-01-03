Utah State Parks officials announce changes to annual pass fees

UTAH, Jan. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation is announcing changes to the annual day-use pass fees.

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation is primarily a self-funded agency that relies on park fees to run clean, safe, and friendly parks,” said a news release. “Over the past several years the division has reinvested over $42 million back into the parks to add and improve recreational opportunities, infrastructure, and facilities.”

The Utah State Parks annual pass fee has not changed in price for Utah residents in over 25 years, the news release said.

Beginning Jan. 1, officials increased the annual pass price from $75 to $100 for Utah residents, and from $35 to $50 for senior Utah residents who are 65 years-of-age and older. Money generated by these fees will be spent on maintaining visitor’s access to the best possible outdoor facilities and experiences.

In the summer of 2020, Utah State Parks increased the annual pass fee for all out-of-state visitors to $150.

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation appreciates our visitor’s desire for quality outdoor recreation,” the news release said. “Utah State Parks has an ongoing commitment to providing unmatched customer services and amenities at an affordable price.”

Utah State Parks annual day-use passes are available for purchase online through Reserve America, as well as in-person at staffed state parks, region offices, and at the Utah DNR Map and Bookstore in Salt Lake City.