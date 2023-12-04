Utah state Rep. Brian King announces gubernatorial run

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State Rep. Brian S. King announced Monday that he intends to run for governor of the state of Utah in 2024.

King, a Democrat, represents District 23 in the Utah Legislature. District 23 includes parts of Salt Lake and Summit counties.

“I’m Brian King and I am running to be the next Governor of Utah,” King says on his gubernatorial campaign website. I was born into a legacy of pioneers. My roots in Utah run deep. Raised in a household of ranchers and lawyers, I learned to navigate nuanced discussions and developed a commitment to justice.”

King, an attorney, said that due to his experiences including serving as House Minority Leader, “I’ve honed the art of thoughtful disagreement for the better.”

King was elected to the Utah House in 2008.

“I’m running for governor to offer an alternative, a government that prioritizes the public good over personal interests, delivering results, not rhetoric,” King said in a statement sent to the media.

King is one of several potential candidates, including Rep. Phil Lyman (R, District 69, parts of Beaver, Garfield, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Sevier and Wayne counties) who have announced their intent to run against incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox, who took office in 2021. Cox, also an attorney, is the current chair of the National Governors Association.