Utah State Rep. Travis Seegmiller changes ‘innocent’ plea to ‘no contest’ in poaching case

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State Rep. Travis M. Seegmiller (R-Dist. 62), charged last October with wildlife poaching in Millard County, has changed his plea from innocent to no contest.

A plea of no contest “indicates the accused does not challenge the charges in the information or indictment,” according to Utah code.

Seegmiller, 48, changed his plea on Friday.

The indictment filed last fall charged Seegmiller with unlawful taking of protected wildlife while trespassing, and two counts of discharge of firearms, all class B misdemeanors.

Seegmiller was accused by a resident of rural Washington County of shooting a doe in the yard of a private residence, then drag it to his vehicle. When confronted, Seegmiller reportedly identified himself and said he had the landowner’s permission, which the landowner has said was not the case, reports say.

After the indictment, Seegmiller did not respond to a request for comment from Gephardt Daily.

Seegmiller’s district covers parts of St. George and Washington County.