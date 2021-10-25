Utah State Rep. Travis Seegmiller charged in wildlife poaching case

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State Rep, Travis M. Seegmiller (R-Dist. 62) was charged Thursday in a wildlife poaching incident in Millard County.

An indictment filed in the relation to the incident alleges that Seegmiller, 47, on or about Aug. 13 of this year “did take protected wildlife using any method, means, process or practice not specifically authorized” by Utah code or the Wildlife Board.

Seegmiller is also charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm within 600 feet of a house, dwelling or building without permission; and with unlawful discharge of a firearm from an automobile or other vehicle from or across a highway.

All three charges are class B misdemeanors.

According to media reports, a resident of rural Washington County saw Seegmiller shoot a doe in the yard of a private residence, then drag it to his vehicle. When confronted, Seegmiller reportedly identified himself and said he had the landowner’s permission, which the landowner has said was not the case, reports say.

Gephardt Daily has sent a request for comment to Seegmiller, whose district covers parts of St. George and Washington County.