Utah State Sen. Todd Weiler gets push back after Amber Alert tweet

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State Sen. Todd Weiler (R-District 23) had something to tweet Sunday after the early morning blare of an Amber Alert issued over cell phones.

“Repeat after me: Amber Alerts should not be used in custody disputes between parents,” Weiler tweeted at 8:18 a.m.

A few in the Twitterverse agreed. A lot more did not.

“Todd doesn’t think domestic violence is a relevant issue,” one user wrote. “I’d like to say I’m shocked, but I’m not. He also is wildly mistaken. This isn’t a custody dispute. Custody in this case has been decided. Its kidnapping. Plain and simple.”

“Yes Todd because there is no such thing as an unstable parent who might have other objectives for taking the child or children,” wrote another. “Clown!”

“In case you ever wondered why Utah has so much domestic violence,” wrote another.

In this particular case, the four pre-teen children taken by their non custodial mother were later found safe in California, it was announced at about noon. But no one knew what the outcome would be at 8:18 a.m. Sunday.

Below are more responses to Weiler’s tweet, and keep in mind that the internet is not known for genteel manners, and we are leaving out comments that reference dog excrement and other coarse mental images.

“A child in danger is a child in danger is a child in danger. Doesn’t matter who the kidnapper is.”

“Tell me you know nothing about domestic violence without telling me you know nothing about domestic violence.”

“Glad Todd has Twitter to air out these bad ideas instead of the senate majority caucus meeting.”

“Because a parent would never harm a child to get back at an ex (or their family)? Dude lives in the same state where the Josh Powell saga started.”

“Todd was inconvenienced by being woken up a few minutes early, but by all means, his few extra minutes of sleep is infinitely more important than any child in danger. ‘Pro-life’ indeed.”

“Repeat after me: Todd actually has no idea what it’s like to grow up w an abusive and dangerously psychotic parent, and should probably shut his hole on this one.”

“Poor guy was bothered by an alert on his cell phone this morning.”

“I, too, hate being asked to think about other people and their safety.”

“Narrator: Most issues of abuse and child endangerment happen within families.”

“Absolutely disagree here. When you know more than one story where the parent takes the kids and kills them maybe you’ll change your mind.”

“Amber alert goes off every few months and politicians throw a fits. Guess children’s lives aren’t worth it?”

“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimates that approximately 200,000 of the 260,000 children abducted each year are taken by a parent or other family member. Todd is stupid, don’t be Todd.”

“Can’t agree. Reason: Josh Powell.”

“Repeat after me: the potential safety of a child, even at the hands of their parents, is worth being woken up for once in a while.”

